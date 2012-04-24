FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five-year JGB yield falls to 18-mth low
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Five-year JGB yield falls to 18-mth low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - The yield on the 5-year Japanese government bond slipped to its lowest level since October 2010 on Tuesday, as investors bet the Bank of Japan would take further easing steps this week and extend the duration of bonds it purchases.

At its meeting on Friday, the central bank is expected to expand the size of its asset purchase programme, under which it now buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

The 5-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.260 percent.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs fell half a basis point to 0.910 percent, which was also its lowest level since October 2010.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.