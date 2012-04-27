FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10-yr JGB yield below 0.9 pct first time since Oct 2010
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

10-yr JGB yield below 0.9 pct first time since Oct 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond edged down to a fresh one-and-a-half-year low on Friday, dropping below 0.90 percent for the first time since October 2010, after the Bank of Japan’s latest easing steps.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at 0.900 percent, after briefly falling below that level - viewed as a key resistance point - to 0.895 percent.

The BOJ said it would increase its JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion), and also opted to extend the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from two years previously.

