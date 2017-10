TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond dropped to its lowest level since 2003 on Friday, as rising fears about Europe’s debt crisis prompted investors to seek the safety of fixed-income assets.

The 10-year bond yield shed 3.0 basis points to 0.815 percent, its lowest level since 2003.

The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract gained 0.36 point to 143.61.