TOKYO Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.

The company is aiming for output of a little more than 98,000 tonnes in the current business year, up from its November outlook of 97,000 tonnes, Katsuyuki Ota, JX Holdings director and executive officer, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)