TOKYO Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc
expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its
Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March
31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an
executive said on Tuesday.
The company is aiming for output of a little more than
98,000 tonnes in the current business year, up from its November
outlook of 97,000 tonnes, Katsuyuki Ota, JX Holdings director
and executive officer, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)