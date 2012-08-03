FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JX to restart 240,200 bpd Mizushima B in Oct at earliest
August 3, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

JX to restart 240,200 bpd Mizushima B in Oct at earliest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp’s 240,200 barrel-per-day Mizushima-B refinery, which was shut for safety checks after inadequate record keeping, will not be restarted until October or November at the earliest, a company official said on Friday.

It closed down the Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan last month after finding some inspection records had been falsified as far back as 2000.

The company, Japan’s top oil refiner, has not yet decided when the refinery will be reopened and needs approval from local authorities, a spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

