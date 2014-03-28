FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX plans to refine 2 percent less crude in April y/y
March 28, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's JX plans to refine 2 percent less crude in April y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest oil refiner, JX Holdings Inc, said on Friday it plans to refine 1.08 million barrels per day (5.16 million kilolitres) of crude oil in April for domestic consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Its March crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.13 million bpd (5.56 mln kl), down 3 percent from a year earlier, compared with an earlier plan of 1.11 million bpd (5.49 million kl).

JX also said it would carry out scheduled maintenance on the 110,000-bpd No.3 crude distillation unit at its Mizushima-B refinery from the end of May to the end of July. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Subhranshu Sahu)

