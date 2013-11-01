FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan JX says not to take part in Vietnam refinery expansion project
#Energy
November 1, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Japan JX says not to take part in Vietnam refinery expansion project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest oil refiner JX Holdings said on Friday it has decided not to participate in a planned project to expand Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery as financial terms could not be concluded.

The Japanese firm had been considering taking part in the project but it and state oil and gas group Petrovietnam failed to come to an agreement on the terms for investments, a spokesman for JX Holdings said.

Vietnam had been seeking to sell a 49 percent stake in the refinery to foreign investors to raise funds and boost its capacity. The share sale plan had attracted interest from JX, Petroleos de Venezuela and another firm from South Korea.

Dung Quat is looking to expand its output to 10 million tonnes per year by 2015 and Petrovietnam is also planning on building a 10 million tonnes a year Long Son refinery in the country’s southern region, targeted for completion in 2018. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
