BOJ's Kuroda says looking out for QE spillover on emerging economies

GREATER NOIDA, India, May 2 (Reuters) - The Japanese central bank will monitor whether its monetary easing could have an unintended spillover effect on emerging economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.

Asked if monetary easing in advanced economies could lead to capital inflows into emerging Asia, he said: “so far I have not much observed that big asset bubbles are occurring due to capital inflows”. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)