Japan's 2015 land prices rise for 1st time in 8 years - govt survey

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s nationwide land prices rose for the first time in eight years in 2015 led by a surge in prices for shopping areas in big cities, a government survey showed on Friday.

The average land price in Japan rose 0.2 percent last year compared with a 0.4 percent decline the year earlier, the National Tax Agency said.

One area in Osaka’s Midosuji shopping district rose the most in Japan with an increase of 22.1 percent to 10.1 million yen ($98,296.84) per square metre.

The price for a block in Tokyo’s Ginza district jumped 18.7 percent to 32 million yen per square metre, the highest price for any plot in Japan, according to the agency.

“Those two spots are crowded with Chinese tourists who make huge purchases. That has attracted a lot of tenants to move in and it drove the land prices up,” said Eiji Nishio, director at CBRE, a real estate services company.

Japan continues to see an increase in foreign tourists, led by a weaker yen and easier visa regulations. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this year doubled Japan’s target for foreign visitors to 40 million by 2020.

The tax agency assesses land prices as of Jan. 1 every year to calculate inheritance and gift taxes on properties acquired that year.