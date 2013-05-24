Japan life insurers may keep money at home as bond yields rise

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese life insurers are giving signs that they may not send much more of their $3 trillion in assets abroad this year, as Japanese government bond yields start picking up, despite hinting last month that they might boost their foreign bond holdings to seek higher returns.

Investors have been spurred to revise their market outlook by a sharp rise in Japanese bond yields over the past two weeks to one-year highs, taking the market by surprise. Just last month the benchmark yield fell to a record low after the Bank of Japan announced a massive monetary expansion plan.

“At current yield levels, we might allocate to JGBs instead of foreign bonds. As of yesterday, 10-year notes were at 1 percent and 20-year notes at 1.7 percent, levels at which we can start buying JGBs gradually,” Hiroaki Tonooka, deputy president of Meiji Yasuda Insurance, said at an earnings briefing on Friday.

Meiji Yasuda, one of Japan’s three largest life insurers, had said last month that it would consider buying higher-yielding foreign bonds as the central bank’s policies were expected to erode the already marginal yields on Japanese government debt. Japan’s life insurers hold roughly half of their assets in JGBs.

In April, Meiji Yasuda said it expected yields on 10-year notes to move between 0.3 and 0.8 percent in the current financial year through March 2014. Its forecast has now been revised to between 0.5 and 1.1 percent.

Before the market’s latest turn, Japan’s traditionally conservative life insurers, which along with the state-run insurer are the largest holders of JGBs with nearly 20 percent of outstanding bonds, had been widely expected to allocate a bigger portion of their portfolios to foreign bonds.

VOLATILE YIELDS

Indeed, the insurers became net buyers of foreign bonds in April, at the relatively modest sum of 438 billion yen ($4.32 billion), after three straight months of net sales that totalled about 432 billion yen, finance ministry data shows.

Spurring them on was the BOJ’s surprise announcement on April 4 that it would flood the economy with cheap money by doubling its purchases of JGBs over two years.

The 10-year JGB yield plunged to a record low of 0.315 percent on April 5 but has since rebounded in highly volatile trade, in part as the market weighs the prospects of inflation due to Japan’s easy money policy. On Thursday, it reached the 1 percent threshold for the first time since April 2012. On Friday afternoon it was at 0.845 percent.

“In April, the 10-year yield dropped sharply and the 20-year yield also fell as low as around 1 percent,” Iwao Matsumoto, investment planning general manager at Sumitomo Life Insurance, said at an earnings briefing on Friday.

Last month, the company said at a news conference on its investment plans for the financial year to next March that it would consider shifting more funds to foreign bonds if JGB yields remained low.

“But yields have been rising since then and if current levels continue, we won’t have to change our initial investment plan,” Matsumoto said.

Still, for Japanese life insurers, yields remain frustratingly low as a result of years of ultra-easy monetary policies and many insurers are struggling to deliver returns promised to policyholders.

“(JGB yields) have been rising a bit lately, but viewed historically, the low interest-rate environment is continuing and we remain in a tough situation,” Hiroshi Shimizu, managing executive officer of Nippon Life Insurance, Japan’s largest life insurer, said at a Friday earnings briefing.