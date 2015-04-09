Japan mulls probes of firms, brokers after controversial listings -source

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities watchdog is considering probes of some companies and brokers involved in share offerings, concerned about a spate of controversial listings amid a stock market boom, a senior person involved in the process said.

The source declined to comment on which companies might be the targets of any investigations, or on whether the commission was considering on-site inspections, as opposed to hearings.

“If there are suspicions that an IPO intends to deceive general investors, then naturally this would have to be verified by inspections,” the source said, declining to be identified as a formal decision had not yet been made.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission declined to comment, saying it regularly carries out investigations on suspected violations but it could not disclose specific actions.

Sources said last month that Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc will seek stricter screening measures for companies looking to go public as criticism grows that the exchange may have been lax in vetting IPOs.

Recent controversial listings include one by mobile game developer Gumi Inc which issued a loss warning and announced plans to slash its workforce just months after raising 45 billion yen ($375 million).

That followed revelations last year of inappropriate accounting at energy start-up Eneres Co, which listed in late 2013.

Japan has seen a rush of stock market listings, fuelled by easy money made available by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” mix of economic stimulus measures, and investor appetite as domestic shares have hit multi-year highs. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)