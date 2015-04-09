UPDATE 1-Japan mulls probes of firms, brokers after controversial listings -source

* Game developer Gumi shocked with loss warning after listing

* Tokyo bourse also seeking stricter screening of IPO candidates

* Japan has seen rush of listings, as Abenomics fuels easy money (Adds background on Gumi listing, comments from bourse chief)

By Takahiko Wada

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities watchdog is considering probes of some companies and brokers involved in share offerings, concerned about controversial listings amid a stock market boom, a senior person involved in the process said.

Japanese mobile game developer Gumi Inc shocked investors in March by issuing a loss warning just months after its high-profile debut, raising questions over whether proper due diligence had been carried out.

The source declined to comment on which companies might be the targets of any investigations, or if the commission was considering on-site inspections, as opposed to hearings.

“If there are suspicions that an IPO intends to deceive general investors, then naturally this would have to be verified by inspections,” the source said, declining to be identified as a formal decision had not yet been made.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission declined to comment, saying it regularly carries out investigations on suspected violations but it could not disclose specific actions.

Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc confirmed late last month that it will seek stricter screening measures for companies looking to go public as criticism grows that the exchange may have been lax in vetting IPOs.

The exchange’s CEO, Atsushi Saito, told reporters at the time that it was “unthinkable” for a company to change its business forecast from a profit to a loss in just three months’ time. He also said underwriters “should know a company well”.

He did not name Gumi, but his comments were widely seen as a criticism of the company and underwriters of its 45 billion yen ($375 million) offering, one of Japan’s biggest in 2014.

The Gumi case also came after revelations last year of inappropriate accounting at energy start-up Eneres Co, which listed in late 2013.

Japan has seen a rush of stock market listings, fuelled by easy money made available by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” mix of economic stimulus measures, and investor appetite as domestic shares have hit multi-year highs. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by William Mallard and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)