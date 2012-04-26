FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan imports LNG from Belgium for 1st time
April 26, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

Japan imports LNG from Belgium for 1st time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan, the world’s top user of liquefied natural gas (LNG), in March imported LNG for the first time from Belgium, customs-cleared data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

It imported a total of 59,512 tonnes of LNG from the European country, the data showed.

Japan imported a record high 83.2 million tonnes of LNG in the financial year ended on March 31, largely due to an increase in gas-fired power generation amid difficulty in restarting idled nuclear reactors following the Fukushima radiation crisis. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

