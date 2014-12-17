FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tepco, Chubu to hold Japan's first joint LNG tender
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 17, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Tepco, Chubu to hold Japan's first joint LNG tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co,, two of the world’s biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), are holding an international tender for the fuel, one of the utilities said.

This is the first time two Japanese companies have jointly requested bids to supply LNG, a Tokyo Electric spokesman said, and the exercise is designed to reduce procurement costs that have risen as Japan has turned to the fuel to replace nuclear capacity shut down in the wake of the Fukushima crisis.

It is also unusual to hold a competitive tender because most LNG is supplied under long-term bilateral contracts between buyers and suppliers.

The companies sent out invitations for bids to about 60 LNG suppliers globally on Dec. 12, the Tepco spokesman said. Bids are due by Friday and the utilities will decide on the suppliers in January.

He did not comment on the volumes sought or the price levels. The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that the utilities were seeking several hundred thousand tons of LNG for delivery after April. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.