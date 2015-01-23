FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco, Chubu expected to buy 6 cargoes LNG from Vitol, GDF Suez-traders
January 23, 2015

Tepco, Chubu expected to buy 6 cargoes LNG from Vitol, GDF Suez-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co,, are expected to buy a total of six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Vitol and GDF Suez in their first joint tender, three traders said on Friday.

Vitol and GDF Suez are expected to supply three cargoes each, the traders said.

This is the first time the Japanese companies have jointly tendered for LNG, aiming to reduce procurement costs for two of the world’s biggest LNG buyers.

Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy

