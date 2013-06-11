FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to lend $1.24 bln to Iraq for port, refinery - Nikkei
June 11, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 4 years

Japan to lend $1.24 bln to Iraq for port, refinery - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Japan has offered its largest-ever loan to Iraq of about 120 billion yen ($1.24 billion) to build a new refinery and rebuild a port, the Nikkei said.

Japan will initially lend 82.7 billion yen to build a refinery to extract natural gas liquids in southern Iraq’s Rumaila oil field, the Japanese daily said.

A second loan of 39.2 billion yen will be provided to rebuild the southern port of Khor Al-Zubair, the newspaper reported.

Both loans will have a term of 40 years, the Nikkei said.

JGC Corp and Chiyoda Corp are expected to bid for the Rumaila refinery project, while Toyota Tsusho Corp , Toyo Construction Co and Toa Corp are expected to bid for the Khor Al-Zubair rebuilding project, the newspaper said.

Japan in 2008 offered a loan of 50.05 billion yen to Iraq to construct a crude oil pipeline, the business daily reported.

