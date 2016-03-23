FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's JBIC, banks to loan $900 mln for Sakhalin-1 project
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Japan's JBIC, banks to loan $900 mln for Sakhalin-1 project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said it signed a loan agreement on Tuesday with Japan’s Sodeco for up to $450 million to help finance development of the Sakhalin-1 project’s Odoptu field stage-2 program in Russia’s Far East.

Three other Japanese firms, including Mizuho Bank, will provide additional financing, taking the total cofinancing amount to $900 million, JBIC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sodeco, owned by the Japanese trade ministry and firms including Japan Petroleum Exploration, Itochu Corp and Marubeni Corp, holds a 30 percent stake in the Sakhalin-1 project led by U.S. major ExxonMobil-led .

The project produces oil and gas from the Chayvo, Odoptu, and Arkutun-Dagi fields located off the northeast coast of Sakhalin Island, Russia, and has offloaded over 550 million barrels of crude oil from 2006 to date, JBIC said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.