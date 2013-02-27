FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Tokyo Electric, Tokyo Gas to buy US LPG from this year
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Tokyo Electric, Tokyo Gas to buy US LPG from this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two of Japan’s biggest natural gas users, Tokyo Electric Power Co and Tokyo Gas Co , said on Wednesday they had separately agreed with Astomos Energy Corp to buy U.S. liquefied petroleum gas from this year to cut fuel costs.

For the first time, the pricing will be based on U.S. propane prices, a benchmark for U.S. LPG, the two companies said in separate statements. Gas prices have come under pressure from an oversupply of natural gas, including shale gas.

Traditionally, users in Asia rely for the bulk of their imports on Middle East LPG, whose pricing is based on contract prices for propane and butane Saudi Aramco sets monthly.

Astomos, the LPG joint venture between oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co and trading firm Mitsubishi Corp, is set to ship from an LPG terminal run by Enterprise Products Partners in Texas, the two companies said.

Tokyo Electric’s planned purchase of 200,000 tonnes of LPG over the three years from 2013 will be burnt at its power plant in Anegasaki, east of Tokyo.

The purchase by Tokyo Gas, Japan’s biggest city gas supplier, would total 400,000 tonnes over the six years from 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.