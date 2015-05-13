Japan investors reverse trend, turn net sellers of foreign bonds in April

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japanese investors reversed a recent trend and turned net sellers of foreign bonds in April, when many sovereign debt yields declined to record lows.

Ministry of Finance data on Wednesday showed Japanese investors sold a net 2.86 trillion yen ($23.88 billion) of foreign bonds in April.

It was only the second month of net selling during the past year by Japanese investors, who have increasingly turned from low-yielding Japanese government bonds to foreign assets in search of higher returns.

Under the Bank of Japan’s powerful quantitative easing scheme, the 10-year JGB reached a record low 0.195 percent in January. It was at 0.46 percent on Wednesday.

“The foreign bond selling appears to be mostly profit taking. Reinvesting the proceeds back in JGBs entails risk as their yields are now so low. They would thus instead take profits in foreign bonds, which appeared rich,” said Makoto Noji, senior fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries - a mainstay foreign asset for Japanese investors - hit a two-month low of 1.80 percent early in April after soft employment data cooled expectations for an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

A rally by euro zone bonds was even more impressive as the European Central Bank launched its quantitative easing programme, pushing the German bund 10-year yield to a record low 0.049 percent in mid-April. Debt yields from other euro zone countries like France, Ireland, Holland and Belgium also sank to all-time troughs.

Euro zone bond yields began shooting up towards the end of April amid an improvement in prospects for the European economy and a thaw in deflation fears, triggering a global rout in sovereign bonds including Treasuries.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries and German bunds climbed as high as 2.366 percent and 0.796 percent this week.

“Whether Japanese investors correctly guessed the timing of foreign bond yields bottoming out in April is uncertain, as the dominant feeling at the time was that euro zone bond yields would fall without end. The selling was based more on a need to take regular profit. In any case they did very well by doing so in April,” Noji at SMBC Nikko Securities said.

Japanese investor demand for foreign debt looks to remain firm in the longer term. Japanese life insurers, which collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen of assets, look to keep buying foreign bonds this financial year.

The trillion-dollar Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, has also been diversifying from JGBs into other assets including foreign bonds, and other public funds have been following their lead.