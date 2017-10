TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark Japanese government bond yield dropped to a nine-year low on Monday, after bearish U.S. jobs data added to fears about Europe’s deepening debt crisis.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.790 percent, its lowest level since July 2003.

The 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.21 point to 144.04 after earlier hitting a 19-month high of 144.06.