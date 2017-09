TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark Japanese government bonds skidded to a four-month low in early trading on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opted to maintain its bond-buying stimulus.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.685 percent, its lowest since May 10.

The U.S. central bank surprised investors on Wednesday by deciding against tapering its asset purchases.