FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan MOF: may delay or cut JGB issuance in Dec if bills don't pass
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Japan MOF: may delay or cut JGB issuance in Dec if bills don't pass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s issuance of new government debt could be delayed or reduced starting in December if passage of a deficit financing bill is delayed in parliament, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Japan has been edging toward its own version of a “fiscal cliff” for months as legislation needed to sell bonds to fund this fiscal year’s budget is stuck in limbo due to political bickering.

New Japanese government bonds, known as JGBs, will need to be issued at a quickened pace if the bill is delayed, a ministry official told reporters on Friday.

The ministry met with primary dealers in government bonds on Friday to ease concerns that the country could run out of money next month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.