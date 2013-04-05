FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tokyo Stock Exchange halts JGB futures trade twice after drop
April 5, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

Tokyo Stock Exchange halts JGB futures trade twice after drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trade in Japanese government bond futures twice on Friday after a sharp plunge in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s massive policy overhaul in the previous session.

The first trading halt came after 10-year JGB futures shed one point. After trading resumed, they fell an additional point, to 144.04.

In the morning session, futures touched an all-time high of 146.41, a day after the BOJ committed to open-ended asset buying and doubling the monetary base to 270 trillion yen ($2.9 trillion) by the end of 2014.

