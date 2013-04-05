Benchmark JGB yield hits record low on BOJ's dramatic easing

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - The benchmark Japanese government bond yield fell to a new record low and 10-year futures hit a record high on Friday, a day after the Bank of Japan’s sweeping monetary expansion campaign was announced.

The 10-year yield dropped 9.5 basis points to a record low of 0.340 percent.

Yield on the 20-year JGB fell below 1.0 percent to 0.995 percent, lowest since June 2003.

Ten-year JGB futures added 0.35 point to 146.36 after rising as high as 146.41.

The BOJ on Thursday committed to open-ended asset buying and doubling the monetary base to 270 trillion yen ($2.9 trillion) by the end of 2014.