JGB futures contract falls 1 point to 13-month low
May 14, 2013 / 4:40 AM / 4 years ago

JGB futures contract falls 1 point to 13-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - The benchmark Japanese government bond futures contract fell one point on Tuesday to its lowest level in 13 months, as bond prices dropped for their third straight session.

The 10-year bond futures contract fell as low as 141.95, its lowest since April 2012, and was last down 0.86 point at 142.10.

The 10-year cash bond yield rose 7.5 basis points to a nine-month high of 0.850 percent.

The yen’s recent weakness against the dollar has bolstered Japanese share prices, and exacerbating downward pressure on JGB prices that were already sagging in line with U.S Treasuries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
