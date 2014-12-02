FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five-yr JGB yield slips to record low of 0.090 percent
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Five-yr JGB yield slips to record low of 0.090 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The yield on 5-year Japanese government bonds edged down to a record low on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan’s massive bond buying programme has kept pressure on the shorter end of the yield curve.

The 5-year JGB yield inched down by half a basis point to 0.090 percent. The yields on most other maturities were slightly higher as prices slipped following Moody’s cut to Japan’s sovereign rating in the previous session.

Two-year Japanese government bonds traded at a negative yield for the first time in history last Friday, while yields on shorter government bills turned negative in September. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.