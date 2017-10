TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond rose to its highest level since January, as bond prices dropped for their third session.

The 10-year yield added 5 basis points to 0.825 percent.

The yen’s fall against the dollar has pushed up Japanese share prices, triggering a two-day plunge in JGB prices which were already under pressure from sagging U.S Treasuries.