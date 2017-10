TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - The 10-year Japanese cash bond yield rose 4.5 basis points to 0.90 percent on Wednesday, its highest level since April 2012, after the yen skidded to a fresh low against the dollar in overnight trade.

The dollar climbed as high as 102.42 yen on Tuesday on the EBS trading platform, its highest level in 4-1/2 years.