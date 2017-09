TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell to a fresh 14-1/2 month low on Wednesday afternoon, extending losses as investors remained on edge over tumbling crude prices and a stronger yen.

The Nikkei slid 3.1 percent to 16,516.13, its lowest since Oct. 31, 2014. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Chris Gallagher)