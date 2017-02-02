FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global bond yields hit bottom, JGBs still unattractive-Nippon Life CIO
February 2, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 7 months ago

Global bond yields hit bottom, JGBs still unattractive-Nippon Life CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance, Japan's largest private insurer, thinks global bond yields have bottomed out and the company will buy domestic superlong government bonds only if their yields rise above 1 percent, its chief investment officer said on Thursday.

Hiroshi Ozeki also told Reuters in an interview that the insurer is eyeing to increase infrastructure investment if there are more opportunities in the United States under President Donald Trump.

"Last year was a turning point (in the downtrend in global bond yields), as the costs of negative interest rates have become larger than their benefits, and policymakers also realised that," he said. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Randy Fabi)

