FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar rises above 99 yen for first time since June 11
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

Dollar rises above 99 yen for first time since June 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar scaled a two-and-a-half week peak against the yen in Asia on Friday, against a backdrop that yield differentials will still favor the greenback.

The dollar advanced 0.6 percent to 98.96 after touching a two-and-a-half-week high of 99.03 yen.

Japanese economic data on Friday showed some progress toward stimulating the economy and beating deflation. But it underscored that the Bank of Japan will keep its easy monetary policy in place for a while, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve has begun talk of eventually reducing its asset-buying stimulus as the U.S. economy improves.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.