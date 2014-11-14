FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar hits new 7-year high above 116.11 yen
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar hits new 7-year high above 116.11 yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Friday, bolstered by rising Japanese equities amid speculation that Japan’s leader would call an election and delay a sales tax hike.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 116.16 yen after rising as high as 116.20.

The Nikkei stock average was up 0.4 percent in early trade. Many market participants, particularly foreign investors, sell yen to hedge their Japanese equities positions. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)

