#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar extends losses against yen after BOJ holds policy steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to a session low against the yen on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan held steady as expected after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.

The dollar fell as low as 117.90 yen, and was last down 0.7 percent on the day at 118.02. The greenback remained well below a seven-year peak of 121.86 scaled last month.

The BOJ maintained its massive monetary stimulus and expanded a loan programme aimed at encouraging banks to boost lending, signaling its resolve to achieve its ambitious 2 percent inflation target. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

