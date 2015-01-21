Dollar extends losses vs yen as BOJ Kuroda speaks on policy

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses against the yen on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda spoke on policy after the central bank opted to stand pat on monetary policy earlier in the day.

The dollar, already nursing losses after the BOJ left monetary policy unchanged as many had expected, went as low as 117.295 yen as Kuroda spoke. It last fetched 117.43, down 1.2 percent.

Kuroda said there was no need to change views that inflation expectations are rising in the mid- to long-term after the BOJ cut next fiscal year’s inflation forecast amid slumping oil prices but opted not to expand its massive monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)