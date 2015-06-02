Dollar rises above 125 yen for first time since late 2002

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - The dollar rose above 125 yen on Tuesday for the first time since late 2002 as bulls rode positive momentum after upbeat U.S. data overnight helped it overcome tough resistance.

The dollar touched 125.07 yen, its loftiest level since November 2002, before dipping slightly to 124.90.

A survey showing a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity and construction spending had pushed Treasury yields higher overnight, giving a boost to the dollar.