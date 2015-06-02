FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar rises above 125 yen for first time since late 2002
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

Dollar rises above 125 yen for first time since late 2002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - The dollar rose above 125 yen on Tuesday for the first time since late 2002 as bulls rode positive momentum after upbeat U.S. data overnight helped it overcome tough resistance.

The dollar touched 125.07 yen, its loftiest level since November 2002, before dipping slightly to 124.90.

A survey showing a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity and construction spending had pushed Treasury yields higher overnight, giving a boost to the dollar.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

