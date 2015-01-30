Japan's Meiji Yasuda to triple to $3 bln investment in new areas

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to more than triple its investment in new areas like overseas infrastructure to some $3 billion, company officials said, as big Japanese institutions seek higher returns amid tumbling global yields.

Japan’s third-biggest life insurer by premium revenue now plans to put 350 billion yen ($2.97 billion) into new areas in a three-and-a-half-year investment plan through March 2017, the officials told Reuters.

The original plan was to invest 100 billion yen in areas like medical and energy-related businesses in Japan, the officials said on condition of anonymity, as the plans have not been announced.

The additional investment is to include 150 billion yen newly earmarked for overseas assets that are hoped to generate higher returns than the firm’s conventional investments, they said.

Potential overseas targets include infrastructure projects like railways, highways and power stations, they said, an area in which Meiji Yasuda has not actively invested.

Japanese life insurers have traditionally focussed their investments in Japanese government bonds, as most of their liabilities are in yen-denominated insurance contracts.

But in the two years since the Bank of Japan launched its massive monetary easing - it now buys some 70 percent of new JGBs issued - Japan’s market interest rates have collapsed. The 10-year bond now yields less than 0.3 percent.

Recently yields on U.S. Treasuries and European government bonds have also fallen, prompting big investors into assets they had mostly shunned, including loans to overseas companies and project finance. ($1 = 117.8400 yen) (Editing by William Mallard)