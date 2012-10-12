Japan pledges $12 mln over 3 years to 'Arab Spring' support fund

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan will contribute $12 million over a three-year period to a World Bank fund supporting economies affected by the Arab Spring uprisings, Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said on Friday.

“As part of efforts to support the Middle East and North African economies, Japan has pledged $12 million over three years for the MENA Transition Fund,” Jojima told reporters after a meeting with finance ministers gathered in Tokyo for semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The MENA (Middle East/North Africa) Transition Fund was established by the World Bank at the request of The Deauville Partnership, which was launched last year after uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya ended decades-long dictatorships and protests prompted political reforms in countries such as Morocco and Jordan.