Mitsubishi Aircraft says regional jet maiden flight delayed to end-Oct
April 10, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Mitsubishi Aircraft says regional jet maiden flight delayed to end-Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft said on Friday it will delay the maiden test flight of Japan’s first commercial jet in half a century, squeezing further an already tight schedule to begin deliveries in two years.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) will make its first flight by the end of October, the company said in a presentation. The Japanese company had planned to conduct the MRJ’s maiden flight before the end of June. ANA Holdings, it said, is still slated to get the first MRJ in June 2017, three years later than initially planned.

The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries subsidiary that includes Toyota Motor Corp as an investor is building the $42-million regional jet, with just under 100 seats. It is aiming to supplant Canada’s Bombardier as the world’s second biggest maker of 100-seat regional jets, behind Brazil’s Embraer. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
