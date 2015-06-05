FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Mitsui to lead $3 bln property project in London
June 5, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Mitsui to lead $3 bln property project in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japanese developer Mitsui Fudosan Co said on Friday it would lead a 400 billion yen ($3.21 billion) residential and commercial project in London, its largest overseas investment as it seeks new opportunities outside Japan.

Mitsui will take an about 50 percent stake in the White City, London project which will comprise office buildings, hotels, residential and retail facilities, said Yayoi Nishida, a Mitsui Fudosan spokeswoman.

Alberta Investment Management, a Canadian investment manager, and London-based development manager Stanhope Plc, will take the remaining stake, Nishida said. The project’s completion date has yet to be set.

The British Broadcasting Corp sold the land to Mitsui Fudosan and its partners and will lease properties in the project once it is completed, Mitsui Fudosan said.

$1 = 124.4500 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
