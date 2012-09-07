Two Japan brokers redeeming $566 mln euro money-market funds

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Two major Japanese brokerages said they are redeeming the two euro-denominated money-market funds they run, citing an inability to ensure stable returns due to falling short-term money-market rates stemming from Europe’s debt crisis.

The move by the brokerages underscores a tough investment environment in the money market, with views growing that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further in coming months after it downgraded its economic outlook for the euro zone.

Japan’s third-largest broker, SMBC Nikko Securities, said it has suspended new subscriptions to its euro money-market fund on Friday and is scheduled to redeem it on December 6. The assets under management of the fund totalled about 27.7 billion yen ($355 million).

Daiwa Securities Holding’s unit Daiwa Europe Fund Managers said it has suspended new subscription earlier in the week and will redeem the fund on October 31. The size of the fund was about 16.7 billion yen.

Daiwa said it has decided to close the fund as it expected the trend of falling euro money rates to continue longer.

Money-market funds invest in short-term and liquid instruments and are usually seen as very safe and stable investments.

Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to all-time lows on Friday. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.265 percent from 0.266 percent the previous day. ($1 = 78.9700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)