Japan asset management funds stop accepting money for some funds after BOJ

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japanese asset management firms have stopped accepting new money for their money market funds (MMFs) and other short-term debt funds after the central bank’s adoption of negative interest rates made it difficult for funds to achieve positive returns.

Major Japanese asset managers, including Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management, Mitsui Sumitomo Asset Management, Mizuho Asset Management and Daiwa Asset Management all issued statements saying they have stopped taking new money from investors for those funds.

Yields on Japanese government bonds of up to almost nine years fell below zero percent after last week’s decision by the Japanese central bank to introduce negative interest rates.

Although MMFs and medium-term bond funds do not offer investors the guarantee on principal, many investors deem them almost as safe as bank deposits.

With MMFs shut out as a place to park funds, investors are likely to put more money in bank deposits, many market players say.

That is likely to put additional strains on banks, which are also suffering from the consequence of negative interest rates.

Japanese bank shares have fallen 8.4 percent since the BOJ introduced negative interest rates last week on concerns their revenue will be eroded by negative interest rates. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sam Holmes)