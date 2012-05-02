FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's warns against lack of tax hike in Japan
#Market News
May 2, 2012

Moody's warns against lack of tax hike in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 2 (Reuters) - The lack of a sales tax increase in Japan could bring forward “the day of reckoning” in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market and cause investors to demand higher premiums, Tom Byrne, a senior vice president of Moody’s Investors Service, said on Wednesday.

The rating agency is watching the fate of Japan’s plan to double the 5 percent sales tax as it is a “significant issue,” Byrne told reporters at the Asian Development Bank meeting in Manila.

Moody’s puts Japan’s rating at Aa3 with a stable outlook but has warned the rating would be reviewed if the tax hike plans are delayed further.

