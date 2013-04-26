FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan regulator probes asset manager over missing funds -source
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Japan regulator probes asset manager over missing funds -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities regulator is investigating U.S.-based asset manager MRI International Inc on suspicion that it submitted false reports on its performance and that some of its client assets have disappeared, a source with knowledge of the probe said.

The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission will recommend penalties against MRI - which according to the company’s website had 136.5 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in client assets at the end of last year - as early as Friday, the source said.

No one at MRI could be reached for comment. At a press conference earlier on Friday, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he was aware of media reports about the MRI investigation but could not comment further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.