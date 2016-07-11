Mitsubishi to sell 20 jets to Swedish aircraft leasing company Rockton-NHK

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp has won an order for 20 of its new regional jets from Swedish aircraft leasing company Rockton, Japanese state-broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

The deal would be the first European purchase of the 100 seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet, NHK said, without saying where it obtained the information. The report did not say whether it was a firm order.

A spokesman for Mitsubishi Aircraft declined to comment. The Japanese company in a press release said it will make a sales announcement at the Farnborough Airshow in the U.K. at 1300 GMT.

The MRJ, which made its maiden test flight in November, represents Japan's long-held ambition to re-establish a commercial aircraft industry. Development snags, however, have delayed the planes planned entry into operation by around four years. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)