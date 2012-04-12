FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan mutual fund assets slip in March on yen rise vs real, Aussie
April 12, 2012

Japan mutual fund assets slip in March on yen rise vs real, Aussie

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - The cumulative asset value of
Japanese mutual funds fell for the first time in four months in
March as gains in the yen against the Brazilian real and the
Australian dollar hurt their overall performance, a fund
industry body said on Thursday.	
    Japan-domiciled equity investment trust funds, a type of
mutual funds known as toushin, posted net outflows for a sixth
straight month, matching the longest streak recorded between
February and July in 1997, but the pace of outflows from equity
funds was slowing, the Investment Trusts Association said.	
    Net outflows of equity mutual fund totaled 14.8 billion yen
in March, down from 224.1 billion yen a month earlier.	
    "The pace of outflows from equity funds has slowed down
recently. It's possible that the trend of outflow may have
changed," Fumio Inui, the association's vice president, told a
news conference.	
    "But I'm concerned about recent moves in the market," Inui
said, referring to falls in share prices and the rise of the yen
against key currencies including the U.S. dollar.	
    The overall asset value of Japanese mutual funds fell 92
billion yen, or 0.1 percent, to 62.19 trillion yen ($767.83
billion) after jumping by more than 6 percent the previous month
helped by the record high monthly performance.	
    "The market carried over some positive trend from February,
but we've seen mixed results," Inui said.	
    "The yen's steep rises against the Brazilian real and the
Australian dollar especially had a negative effect on mutual
funds," Inui said.	
    The yen rose about 5 percent against the real and
gained about 2 percent against the Aussie in March.	
    Japanese investors have poured heavily into mutual funds
that invest in high-yielding currencies over the last few years
seeking to boost returns.	
    Still, the impact of the yen's strength in high-yielding
currencies was offset by gains in global share prices, as well
as the Japanese unit's weakness against major currencies.	
    Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose about 4
percent in March, while the Dow Jones industrial average 
rose 2 percent.	
    The yen weakened nearly 2 percent against the U.S. dollar
 and fell about 1.1 percent against the euro.	
    Market participants closely watch the Japanese mutual fund 
market because of its size, the eighth-largest in the world and
bigger than the economy of Turkey.    	
	
    Following is a breakdown of the March data:
    Net money flows (in yen):    	
                       March            Feb           	
    Overall:          +52.5 bln        -48.3 bln
    Stocks:           -14.8 bln       -224.1 bln
    Bonds:            +67.3 bln       +176.1 bln
     	
    Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):
                       March            Feb        mth/mth 	
    Overall:         62.19 trln       62.29 trln    -0.1%
    Stocks:          51.23 trln       51.39 trln    -0.3%
    Bonds:           10.97 trln       10.90 trln    +0.6% 	
      	
    Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): 	
                       March           Feb        mth/mth
    Overall:         30.04 trln       30.13 trln    -0.3%
    Stocks:          29.47 trln       29.54 trln    -0.2%
    Bonds:           563.3 bln        594.0 bln     -5.2%  	
      	
                       March            Feb        mth/mth    	
    Value of ETFs:   3.25 trln         3.15 trln    +3.0% 	
        	
    Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):    	
                       March            Feb        mth/mth
    Overall:         24.61 trln       24.87 trln    -1.0%
    Stock:            3.94 trln        3.97 trln    -0.8%
    Bond:            13.69 trln       14.09 trln    -2.8%
 
($1 = 82.2200 Japanese yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

