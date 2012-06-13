Japan mutual fund value falls largest in 8 months

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - The asset value of Japanese mutual funds fell in May by the most in eight months as a surging yen and plunges in global share prices hurt performance, overwhelming the biggest net inflows in equities funds since August. The value investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund known as toushin in Japan, fell 3.9 trillion yen, or 6.4 percent to 57.32 trillion yen ($720.96 billion), the Investment Trusts Association said. The yen advanced 9 percent against the euro and 9.2 percent against the Australian dollar. Still, Japanese retail investors poured fresh money into real estate investment trust (REIT) funds and emerging market funds during the month, the third consecutive monthly net fund inflows into Japan-domiciled mutual funds. Retail investors continued to direct their money into mutual funds to diversify their portfolios and seek returns by buying newly launched funds. Overall, mutual funds saw net inflows of 323.5 billion yen in May compared with 405.1 billion yen in the previous month, the association said. Net inflows into equity mutual funds in May totaled 616.2 billion yen - the largest since August 2011. "We've seen net inflows picking up in recent months, but we need to be watching the situation with great concerns for this month and months ahead after seeing such a drop in investment performance," Fumio Inui, the association's vice president, told a news conference. The Japanese mutual fund market is the eighth-largest in the world and bigger than the economy of Turkey. Following is a breakdown of the May data: Net money flows (in yen): May April Overall: +323.5 bln +405.1 bln Stocks: +616.2 bln +428.9 bln Bonds: -292.6 bln -23.8 bln Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen): May April mth/mth Overall: 57.32 trln 61.27 trln -6.4% Stocks: 46.67 trln 50.32 trln -7.3% Bonds: 10.65 trln 10.94 trln -2.7% Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): May April mth/mth Overall: 27.92 trln 29.45 trln -5.2% Stocks: 27.32 trln 28.87 trln -5.4% Bonds: 599.7 bln 584.2 bln +3.7% May April mth/mth Value of ETFs: 3.10 trln 3.10 trln +0.1% Assets in foreign currencies (in yen): May April mth/mth Overall: 22.28 trln 24.28 trln -8.2% Stock: 3.41 trln 3.88 trln -12.1% Bond: 12.52 trln 13.48 trln -7.1% ($1 = 79.5050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Kim Coghill)