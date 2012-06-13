FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Japan mutual fund value falls largest in 8 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - The asset value of Japanese
mutual funds fell in May by the most in eight months as a
surging yen and plunges in global share prices hurt performance,
overwhelming the biggest net inflows in equities funds since
August.	
    The value investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund
known as toushin in Japan, fell 3.9 trillion yen, or 6.4 percent
to 57.32 trillion yen ($720.96 billion), the Investment Trusts
Association said.	
    The yen advanced 9 percent against the euro and
9.2 percent against the Australian dollar.	
    Still, Japanese retail investors poured fresh money into
real estate investment trust (REIT) funds and emerging market
funds during the month, the third consecutive monthly net fund
inflows into Japan-domiciled mutual funds.	
    Retail investors continued to direct their money into mutual
funds to diversify their portfolios and seek returns by buying
newly launched funds.	
    Overall, mutual funds saw net inflows of 323.5 billion yen
in May compared with 405.1 billion yen in the previous month,
the association said.	
    Net inflows into equity mutual funds in May totaled 616.2
billion yen - the largest since August 2011.	
    "We've seen net inflows picking up in recent months, but we
need to be watching the situation with great concerns for this
month and months ahead after seeing such a drop in investment
performance," Fumio Inui, the association's vice president, told
a news conference.	
    The Japanese mutual fund  market is the eighth-largest in
the world and bigger than the economy of Turkey.    	
	
    Following is a breakdown of the May data:
    Net money flows (in yen):    	
                        May             April         	
    Overall:         +323.5 bln       +405.1 bln
    Stocks:          +616.2 bln       +428.9 bln
    Bonds:           -292.6 bln        -23.8 bln
     	
    Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):
                        May             April      mth/mth 	
    Overall:         57.32 trln       61.27 trln    -6.4%
    Stocks:          46.67 trln       50.32 trln    -7.3%
    Bonds:           10.65 trln       10.94 trln    -2.7% 	
      	
    Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): 	
                        May            April      mth/mth
    Overall:         27.92 trln       29.45 trln    -5.2%
    Stocks:          27.32 trln       28.87 trln    -5.4%
    Bonds:           599.7 bln        584.2 bln     +3.7%  	
      	
                        May             April      mth/mth    	
    Value of ETFs:   3.10 trln         3.10 trln    +0.1% 	
        	
    Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):    	
                        May             April      mth/mth
    Overall:         22.28 trln       24.28 trln    -8.2%
    Stock:            3.41 trln        3.88 trln   -12.1%
    Bond:            12.52 trln       13.48 trln    -7.1%
 
($1 = 79.5050 Japanese yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
