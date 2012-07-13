FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan mutual fund value jump on inflows into ETFs
July 13, 2012 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

Japan mutual fund value jump on inflows into ETFs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - The asset value of Japanese
mutual funds rebounded in June, helped by solid inflows into
exchange traded funds (ETFs), a fall in the yen and a recovery
in global share prices, after dropping nearly $50 billion the
previous month.
    Japanese retail investors became net buyers of investment
trust funds, a type of mutual fund known as toushin in Japan,
for the fourth straight month, with net inflows totaling 263.8
billion yen ($3.33 billion) in June, the Investment Trusts
Association said.
    Naoyuki Ichikura, section head of the association's system
business office, said inflows into dividend-oriented Japanese
equities funds especially stood out during the month.
    "Strong gains in global share prices and the yen's falls
lifted the value. Inflows into ETFs contributed to lift the
overall value," Ichikura said.
    The value investment trust funds rose 1.04 trillion yen, or
1.8 percent to 58.36 trillion yen ($736.40 billion) in June
after falling more than 6 percent a month earlier, the
Investment Trusts Association said.
    In June, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 5.4
percent and broader Topix index rose 7.1 percent. The
gains continued into early July before petering out.
    The yen weakened by about 0.5 percent against the dollar
 and 1.1 percent against the euro.
    The outstanding value of ETF jumped 15.1 percent or 468.6
billion yen to 3.57 trillion yen -- the highest since May 2008.
    ETFs were helped by purchases from institutional investors
mainly for hedge purpose and arbitrage trading during the month,
along with purchases by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), Ichikawa said.
    The value of ETFs has jumped 24 percent since the start of
the year, partly due to efforts by the central bank.
    The BOJ has been buying ETFs to support Japanese shares
through its 70 trillion yen asset buying scheme.
    Under the scheme, the BOJ could buy up to 1.6 trillion yen
in ETFs. The BOJ has bought a total of 1.27 trillion yen in ETFs
as of June. The bank started buying ETFs in December 2010. 
    In June, the BOJ bought 78.9 billion yen in ETFs.
    The Japanese mutual fund market is the eighth-largest in the
world and bigger than the economy of Turkey.    

    Following is a breakdown of the June data:
    Net money flows (in yen):    
                        June            May           
    Overall:         +263.8 bln       +323.5 bln
    Stocks:          +419.2 bln       +616.2 bln
    Bonds:           -155.5 bln       -292.6 bln
     
    Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):
                        June            May        mth/mth 
    Overall:         58.36 trln       57.32 trln    +1.8%
    Stocks:          47.86 trln       46.67 trln    +2.6%
    Bonds:           10.50 trln       10.65 trln    -1.5% 
      
    Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): 
                        June           May        mth/mth
    Overall:         28.33 trln       27.92 trln    +1.5%
    Stocks:          27.75 trln       27.32 trln    +1.6%
    Bonds:           582.9 bln        599.7 bln     -2.8%  
      
                        June            May        mth/mth    
    Value of ETFs:   3.57 trln         3.10 trln   +15.1% 
        
    Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):    
                        June            May        mth/mth
    Overall:         22.50 trln       22.28 trln    +1.0%
    Stock:            3.46 trln        3.41 trln    +1.5%
    Bond:            12.58 trln       12.52 trln    +0.5%
($1 = 79.2500 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo)

