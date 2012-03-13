FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan mutual funds post record investment gains
March 13, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

Japan mutual funds post record investment gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japanese mutual funds
posted their highest ever monthly investment gains in February,
helped by a strong recovery in global stock markets and the
yen's fall, but equities funds continued to see net outflows for
a fifth straight month.	
    Outflows from Japan domiciled equities mutual funds may have
accelerated during the month as retail investors likely squared
off their exposure to equities funds after seeing a strong
recovery in prices, said Investment Trusts Association
Vice-President Fumio Inui.	
    He said investors had become nervous about exposure to risk
assets after seeing severe monthly investment losses many times
last year.	
    Investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund known as
toushin, recorded an investment gain of 3.65 trillion yen
($44.39 billion) in February, nearly three times the 1.35
trillion yen gain posted a month earlier.	
    That pushed up the overall asset value by 6.1 percent or 3.6
trillion yen to 62.29 trillion yen -- the highest level since
July last year.	
    Market participants closely watch the Japanese mutual fund 
market because of its size, the eighth-largest in the world and
bigger than the economy of Turkey.	
    "The toushin market benefited from a strong recovery in
global markets," Inui told a news conference.	
    He said prospects for the U.S. economy had brightened,
pushing New York shares higher after strong jobs data in
February. The Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing measures
and improvement in Europe's debt crisis had helped the market.	
    Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average rose more
than 10 percent in February, while the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 2.5 percent.	
    The yen weakened across the board, down nearly 6 percent
against the dollar and 8 percent against the euro
 during the month.	
    Still, Inui said the association was concerned about seeing
steady outflows from equities funds.	
    Japan-domiciled equity investment trust funds posted net
outflows of 224.1 billion yen in February, up from net outflows
of 151 billion yen a month earlier.	
    That marked a fifth consecutive month of net outflows, the
longest since 1997, which saw outflows in the six months between
February and July.	
    "We are seeing some bright signs, although we'll be
carefully watching trends in coming months," Inui said.    	
	
    Following is a breakdown of the February data:
    Net money flows (in yen):    	
                       Feb              Jan           	
    Overall:          -48.3             +8.3 bln
    Stocks:          -224.1           -151.0 bln
    Bonds:           +176.1           +159.3 bln
     	
    Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):
                       Feb              Jan        mth/mth 	
    Overall:         62.29 trln       58.69 trln    +6.1%
    Stocks:          51.39 trln       47.96 trln    +7.1%
    Bonds:           10.90 trln       10.73 trln    +1.6% 	
      	
    Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): 	
                       Feb              Jan        mth/mth
    Overall:         30.13 trln       28.86 trln    +4.4%
    Stocks:          29.54 trln       28.24 trln    +4.6%
    Bonds:           594.0 bln        615.5 bln     -3.5%  	
      	
                       Feb              Jan        mth/mth    	
    Value of ETFs:   3.15 trln         2.88 trln    +9.3% 	
        	
    Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):    	
                       Feb              Jan        mth/mth
    Overall:         24.87 trln       23.32 trln    +6.6%
    Stock:            3.97 trln        3.61 trln   +10.0%
    Bond:            14.09 trln       13.24 trln    +6.4%
($1 = 82.2200 Japanese yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

