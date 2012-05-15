FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan mutual fund value falls 1.5 pct, but sees strong inflows
May 15, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Japan mutual fund value falls 1.5 pct, but sees strong inflows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - The asset value of Japanese mutual
funds posted the biggest monthly drop in five months in April
hit by falls in share prices and rise of the yen, but the market
saw strong inflows directed in global real estate funds and
Asian equities funds.	
    The overall asset value of Japanese mutual funds fell 928.1
billion yen, or 1.5 percent, to 61.27 trillion yen in April.
That was the second straight month of fall after slipping 92
billion yen or 0.1 percent the previous month.	
    Falls in Japanese equities prices and the yen's rise across
the board weighed on the value.	
    Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 5.6 percent
and the broader Topix index dropped 5.9 percent. 	
    The yen advanced about 1.2 percent versus the U.S. dollar
 and rose 2.3 percent against the euro.	
    But inflows increased, with Japan-domiciled equity
investment trust funds, a type of mutual funds known as toushin,
recording their first net inflows since September, the
Investment Trusts Association said.	
    Net inflows of equity mutual funds totaled 428.9 billion yen
($5.37 billion) in April, a sharp reversal from net outflows of
14.8 billion yen a month earlier, the association said.	
    "Appetite from investors has returned in April, especially
after seeing healthy investment performances in February," Fumio
Inui, the association's vice president, told a news conference.	
    But he wasn't sure how long it would hold because of the
headwinds from Europe.	
    "But I'm worried that such a trend is starting to fade due
to the worsening of the situation in Greece and Spain and others
in euro zone. I'm worried about how this problem would affect
inflows in May," Inui said.	
    In February, Japanese mutual funds recorded their highest
ever monthly investment gains of 3.65 trillion yen.	
    Market participants closely watch the Japanese mutual fund 
market because of its size, the eighth-largest in the world and
bigger than the economy of Turkey.    	
	
    Following is a breakdown of the April data:
    Net money flows (in yen):    	
                       April            March         	
    Overall:         +405.1 bln        +52.5 bln
    Stocks:          +428.9 bln        -14.8 bln
    Bonds:            -23.8 bln        +67.3 bln
     	
    Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):
                       April            March      mth/mth 	
    Overall:         61.27 trln       62.19 trln    -1.5%
    Stocks:          50.32 trln       51.23 trln    -1.8%
    Bonds:           10.94 trln       10.97 trln    -0.2% 	
      	
    Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): 	
                       April           March      mth/mth
    Overall:         29.45 trln       30.04 trln    -1.9%
    Stocks:          28.87 trln       29.47 trln    -2.0%
    Bonds:           584.2 bln        563.3 bln     +3.7%  	
      	
                       April            March      mth/mth    	
    Value of ETFs:   3.10 trln         3.25 trln    -4.4% 	
        	
    Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):    	
                       April            March      mth/mth
    Overall:         24.28 trln       24.61 trln    -1.3%
    Stock:            3.88 trln        3.94 trln    -1.5%
    Bond:            13.48 trln       13.69 trln    -1.5%
 
($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

