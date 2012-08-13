FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan mutual funds see slower inflows as shares dip
August 13, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Japan mutual funds see slower inflows as shares dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Net inflows into Japanese mutual
funds slowed in July as declines in Tokyo stock prices and a
firmer yen made investors more cautious, an industry body said
on Monday.
    Net buying of investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund
known as toushin among investors, totalled 49.5 billion yen
($633.07 million) in July, less than a fifth of the total net
purchases in the previous month, the Investment Trusts
Association said.
    "Falls in market prices played an important part to slow
down inflows during the month, especially after seeing very
strong inflows over the last three months," Seiichi Niki,
general manager at the association, told a news conference.
    Net inflows in Japan-domiciled equities funds totalled 1.46
trillion yen between April to June, data from the association
showed.
    The overall value of investment trust funds rose for the
second straight month to 58.6 trillion yen ($749.46 billion), up
219.8 billion yen or 0.4 percent from a month earlier.
    While falls in domestic shares and the yen's firmness
against key currencies weighed on the performance, stronger
overseas equity markets and the fall of the yen against the
Australian dollar and the Brazilian real helped produce
investment gains to push up overall asset value in July, Niki
said.
    The value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) posted the biggest
percentage fall since March 2011, after jumping more than 15
percent in June.
    The value of ETFs has dropped 4.9 percent or 174.2 billion
yen to 3.4 trillion yen in July from a month earlier. It reached
3.57 trillion yen the previous month, the highest since May
2008.
    The asset value of ETFs dropped due to falls in domestic
share prices. The benchmark Nikkei shed 3.4 percent
during the month, while the broader Topix index fell 4.4
percent.
    Japan's mutual fund market, which is bigger than the economy
of Turkey, is the second-largest in the Asia-Pacific region
after Australia and the eighth-largest in the world.

    Following is a breakdown of the July data:
    Net money flows (in yen):    
                        July            June          
    Overall:          +49.5 bln       +263.8 bln
    Stocks:           +96.5 bln       +419.2 bln
    Bonds:            -46.1 bln       -155.5 bln
     
    Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):
                        July            June       mth/mth 
    Overall:         58.58 trln       58.36 trln    +0.4%
    Stocks:          48.13 trln       47.86 trln    +0.6%
    Bonds:           10.45 trln       10.50 trln    -0.4% 
      
    Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): 
                        July           June       mth/mth
    Overall:         28.53 trln       28.33 trln    +0.7%
    Stocks:          27.97 trln       27.75 trln    +0.8%
    Bonds:           559.3 bln        582.9 bln     -4.0%  
      
                        July            June       mth/mth    
    Value of ETFs:   3.40 trln         3.57 trln    -4.9% 
        
    Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):    
                        July            June       mth/mth
    Overall:         22.74 trln       22.50 trln    +1.1%
    Stock:            3.56 trln        3.46 trln    +2.9%
    Bond:            12.66 trln       12.58 trln    +0.6%
 
($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

